Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 44,184.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,556 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630,881 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1,153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,393,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $144,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,800 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,893,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 312.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 926,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $55,945,000 after acquiring an additional 702,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $844,000. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWTR. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.10.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $220,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,217 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.93 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Twitter Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.