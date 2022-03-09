Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 13,700 Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,300 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.23% of Capstar Financial worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Capstar Financial by 130.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Capstar Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Capstar Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Capstar Financial by 30.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Capstar Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 43.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

CSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capstar Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

CSTR opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a market capitalization of $464.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Capstar Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.