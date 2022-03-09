Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 21,200 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.14% of American Software worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 45,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in American Software by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 20,352 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Software by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 27,445 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in American Software by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in American Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $430,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $159,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. American Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $33.26. The company has a market cap of $698.05 million, a P/E ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.82.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. American Software had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMSWA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sidoti upped their target price on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

