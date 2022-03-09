Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 59,800 Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.35% of Acacia Research worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACTG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Acacia Research by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Acacia Research by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Acacia Research by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Acacia Research by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 159,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Acacia Research by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 67,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Acacia Research news, insider Marc W. Booth sold 6,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $29,592.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini purchased 11,000 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACTG stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.47. Acacia Research Co. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $7.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26.

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

