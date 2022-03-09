Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires New Stake in CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,141,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.77% of CohBar as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CohBar during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CohBar during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CohBar during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CohBar by 32.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 116,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in CohBar during the third quarter worth about $869,000. 25.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CWBR stock opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. CohBar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.52.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered CohBar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CohBar in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CohBar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.10.

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

