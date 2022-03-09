Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 9,900 Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,309,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 193,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62,108 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 281.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 112,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after purchasing an additional 83,133 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 36,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 15,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 541,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,166,000 after buying an additional 204,861 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

LSI stock opened at $130.70 on Wednesday. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $154.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.47 and a 200-day moving average of $131.72.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.58%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

About Life Storage (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.