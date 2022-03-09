Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 39,000 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) by 179.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.15% of OneSpan worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneSpan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of OSPN opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $522.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.74. OneSpan Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $29.17.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.55 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. OneSpan’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 11,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $187,930.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,314. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

