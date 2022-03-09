Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys New Stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,384 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Independent Bank by 4.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 0.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 173,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,200,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $81.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.77. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $68.14 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $84,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $77,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.