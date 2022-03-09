Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,454 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.23% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BGFV. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $47.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.85 million, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 38.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

