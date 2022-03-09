Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 47.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter worth $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 18.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter worth $193,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,415 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $852,860.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.44 per share, for a total transaction of $98,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,831 shares of company stock worth $1,317,687. 10.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $96.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.83. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $84.21 and a 1 year high of $112.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.96.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

