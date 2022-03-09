Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stock Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 177,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Constellium were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Constellium by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 1,383.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.70. Constellium SE has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $21.59.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 115.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. Constellium’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSTM. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

