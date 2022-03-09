Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,011,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.30% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPPI. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,860,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 227,324 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 107,218 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,510,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,003 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,009.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

SPPI opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $121.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.93.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPPI. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

