Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.37% of Volt Information Sciences worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Volt Information Sciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,155 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Volt Information Sciences by 29.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Volt Information Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Volt Information Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Volt Information Sciences by 44.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,215 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 34,970 shares during the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volt Information Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Volt Information Sciences stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $66.30 million, a PE ratio of 50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30. Volt Information Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30.

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Volt Information Sciences had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 0.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Volt Information Sciences, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Volt Information Sciences

Volt Information Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: North American Staffing, International Staffing, North American MSP, and Corporate and Other. The North American and International Staffing segments provide workforce management expertise such as staffing, direct placement, staffing management, and other employment services.

