Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.12 Million Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,882 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.06% of Vector Group worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Vector Group by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vector Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Vector Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vector Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vector Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Vector Group Ltd. has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $17.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Vector Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.