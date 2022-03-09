Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.13 Million Position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.13% of BioXcel Therapeutics worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 902,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,231,000 after buying an additional 113,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 24,179 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 40.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 51,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.30. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $49.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

