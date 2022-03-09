Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.17 Million Position in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.50% of Protara Therapeutics worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 69,246 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 20,027 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 56.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TARA opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $18.86.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 36,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $239,651.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 74,797 shares of company stock valued at $451,876 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

