Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $49.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.26. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.19 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.08%. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Travel + Leisure Profile (Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.