Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 48.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 176,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 57,515 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 91.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 41,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 815,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,442,000 after acquiring an additional 66,030 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 10.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,039,000 after acquiring an additional 35,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 215.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,327,000 after purchasing an additional 221,849 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

NYSE:WFG opened at $86.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.85. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $61.36 and a 1 year high of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($1.65). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 28.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.01%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFG. Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC raised West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.09.

About West Fraser Timber (Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.