Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 111,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,636,000 after buying an additional 370,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 19.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,728,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,866,000 after purchasing an additional 616,722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 57.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,672,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,266 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 24.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,050,000 after purchasing an additional 615,750 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 39.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,985,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,896,000 after purchasing an additional 842,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRK. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

CRK opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $11.34.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Comstock Resources (Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.