Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 1,200 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 326.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 59,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,307,000 after purchasing an additional 25,538 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of BIO stock opened at $524.57 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $524.19 and a 12 month high of $832.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $624.88 and a 200-day moving average of $714.04.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.