Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 6,000 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.16% of Camden National worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden National by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 460,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after buying an additional 146,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Camden National by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,164,000 after buying an additional 29,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camden National by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Camden National by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Camden National by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 205,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden National from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $49.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $735.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.37. Camden National Co. has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $52.16.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 34.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

