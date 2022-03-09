Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases New Stake in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 171,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.16% of Vinco Ventures at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the third quarter valued at $85,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the third quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vinco Ventures by 102.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vinco Ventures alerts:

BBIG stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. Vinco Ventures, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45.

In other Vinco Ventures news, Director Phillip Anthony Mcfillin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vinco Ventures (Get Rating)

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full-service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners, and designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vinco Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinco Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.