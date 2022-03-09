Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.07% of FinVolution Group worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 35.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FINV opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. FinVolution Group has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $980.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FINV. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

