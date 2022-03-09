Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 153,800 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 153,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.07% of Coeur Mining worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth about $66,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 11.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.63 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $11.14.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Routledge purchased 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,097.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 27,760 shares of company stock worth $119,108. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

