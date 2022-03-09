Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 18,700 Shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.19% of Vapotherm worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vapotherm by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,597,000 after purchasing an additional 37,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vapotherm by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Vapotherm by 17.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,425,000 after purchasing an additional 120,159 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vapotherm by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vapotherm by 7.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 15,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

VAPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Vapotherm from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of VAPO opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $354.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of -1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 52.78%. The business had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

