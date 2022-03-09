Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 22,500 Shares of SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.44% of SLR Senior Investment worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 18,994 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 10,871 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 13,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

SUNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut SLR Senior Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of SUNS opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. SLR Senior Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $215.86 million, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.25.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 39.35% and a return on equity of 5.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SLR Senior Investment Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. SLR Senior Investment’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

