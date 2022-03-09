Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 448,200 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 448,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.27% of TETRA Technologies worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in TETRA Technologies by 54.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,812,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 639,041 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 40.3% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 50,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,443 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 635,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 18,125 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 34,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of TTI opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $487.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06.

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

