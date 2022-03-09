Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 61,300 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 61,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.12% of NETGEAR worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 103,637.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTGR opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.68. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $45.12.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $251.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. NETGEAR’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $47,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTGR. TheStreet lowered NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

