Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes Position in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 117,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.61% of Ontrak as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ontrak by 49.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Ontrak in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ontrak by 131.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ontrak by 89.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $41.65.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

