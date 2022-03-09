Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.09% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

AXSM stock opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.37. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $74.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.30.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

