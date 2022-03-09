Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 69,716 Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,716 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 1.64% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 133,441 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 226.3% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 130,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 21,964 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $53,372.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 253,369 shares of company stock worth $646,241. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCON opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $46.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.78.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

