Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires New Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Pentair by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 551,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,066,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Pentair by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Pentair by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 200,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average is $70.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

About Pentair (Get Rating)

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.