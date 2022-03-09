Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Holdings in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) by 495.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,035 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.71% of Hookipa Pharma worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hookipa Pharma by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Hookipa Pharma by 22.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hookipa Pharma by 26.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the third quarter worth $70,000. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HOOK shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.07.

NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.86. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

