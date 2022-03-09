Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 14,876 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 123.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,876 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.10% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.34 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

