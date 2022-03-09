Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 8,957 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,915 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.05% of TowneBank worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 10.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,653,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,431,000 after acquiring an additional 158,455 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the third quarter worth approximately $3,789,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,926,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,053,000 after acquiring an additional 95,973 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 66.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,503,000 after buying an additional 70,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,578,000 after buying an additional 56,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

TOWN opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.83. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $34.79.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

