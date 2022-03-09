Two Sigma Investments LP Buys Shares of 14,957 Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 539.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,872,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 65.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the third quarter worth $730,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 101.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 36,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $73.68 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.33. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 54.14% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

