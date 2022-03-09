Two Sigma Investments LP Buys Shares of 19,676 Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.07% of Stewart Information Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STC. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $63.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.53. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.93. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 12.62%.

STC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

