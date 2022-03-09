Two Sigma Investments LP Buys Shares of 88,291 RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.10% of RPT Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in RPT Realty by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RPT Realty by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in RPT Realty by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPT. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

RPT stock opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $14.99.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

