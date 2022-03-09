Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,863 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.21% of Cass Information Systems worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 99,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

CASS stock opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.79 million, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.71. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

