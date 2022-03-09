Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.13 Million Holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) by 484.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,106 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.11% of The RMR Group worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 192.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in The RMR Group by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 391,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after buying an additional 165,110 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $561,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The RMR Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The RMR Group by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

The RMR Group stock opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The RMR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $47.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.11. The company has a market capitalization of $945.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.64.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $181.57 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.04%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

