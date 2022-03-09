Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,036 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Essent Group by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Essent Group by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $328,731.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,288 shares of company stock valued at $364,531 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESNT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average of $45.71. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.66 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 66.29%. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.44%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

