Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541,023 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.20% of G1 Therapeutics worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 688.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 105,274 shares during the period. BioImpact Capital LLC raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 5.9% during the third quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 860,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 47,708 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 409.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 22,151 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 69.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 63.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.99. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.09. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.03% and a negative net margin of 471.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $355,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

