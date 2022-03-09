Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.18 Million Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,538 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 8.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,350,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,289,000 after buying an additional 262,503 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SkyWest by 348.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,011,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,885,000 after purchasing an additional 785,706 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SkyWest by 38.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 932,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,987,000 after purchasing an additional 260,221 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in SkyWest by 31.0% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 487,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,031,000 after purchasing an additional 115,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in SkyWest by 2.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 477,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.89. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

