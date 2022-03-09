Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) by 320.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,181 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.34% of Urban One worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UONEK. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Urban One during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Urban One by 17.7% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Urban One during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Urban One during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Urban One during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UONEK stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.00. Urban One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $7.59.

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

