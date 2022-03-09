Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,975 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.05% of Inter Parfums worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.

IPAR opened at $80.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $108.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $210.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $1,726,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $197,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,043 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,409. 44.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

