Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 259.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,629 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.09% of Tennant worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Tennant by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Tennant by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tennant by 3.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in Tennant by 1.9% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

TNC stock opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.02. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $70.14 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $276.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.35 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Tennant’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

