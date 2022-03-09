Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stock Position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) by 338.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,842 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,269 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.14% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,045,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 34,514 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 33,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $45.94. The company has a market cap of $875.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.87.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 14.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

