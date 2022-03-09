Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $1.18 Million in XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 799,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.76% of XpresSpa Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSPA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of XpresSpa Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,520,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 354,721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $524,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of XpresSpa Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,206,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 169,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XpresSpa Group by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 140,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

XpresSpa Group stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised XpresSpa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other XpresSpa Group news, Director Robert Weinstein sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $70,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Bernstein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $36,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

