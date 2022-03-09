Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $1.26 Million in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,048 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.21% of Hovnanian Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 959.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 99.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 223.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOV opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.60 and a 12-month high of $146.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.66.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The construction company reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $814.35 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1,197.12% and a net margin of 22.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 29.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Financial Services, and Corporate.

