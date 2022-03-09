Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $1.27 Million in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 161,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.28% of Homology Medicines at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ FIXX opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24. The company has a market cap of $180.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.57. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $11.14.
About Homology Medicines (Get Rating)
Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.
